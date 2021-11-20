Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

SMMT stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $520.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

