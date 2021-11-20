Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 117,145 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.51 on Friday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Task Group Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.