Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 11,161 Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.91% of Genprex worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX opened at $1.74 on Friday. Genprex, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.64.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

