Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after buying an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

