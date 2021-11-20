Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $$34.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

