Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

VBLT stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.