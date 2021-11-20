Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am Sells 330,706 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

