Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.83 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $53.83 million and approximately $12,593.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.04 or 0.00041917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00221695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

