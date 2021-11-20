Veriti Management LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

