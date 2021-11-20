Veriti Management LLC Buys 23,244 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 239,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

