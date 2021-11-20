Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

