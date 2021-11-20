Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Canon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 611.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 198,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Canon by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canon during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

