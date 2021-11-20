Veriti Management LLC Has $735,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $246.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.81.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,007. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

