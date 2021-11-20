Veriti Management LLC Invests $577,000 in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

