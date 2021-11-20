Veriti Management LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,815,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,886,000 after purchasing an additional 241,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $342.51 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.71 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

