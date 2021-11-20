Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.40% of Veritiv worth $31,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

