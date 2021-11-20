Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Financial Comparison

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 46.50% 1.04% 0.31% Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vermilion Energy and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10 Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.94%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Given Falcon Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.80 -$1.13 billion $3.67 2.53 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 11.64 $7.70 million $0.16 32.75

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Vermilion Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

