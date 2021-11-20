Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,019.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vertex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vertex by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex (VERX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.