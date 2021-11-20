Viacoin Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $25,014.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.63 or 0.00380171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.