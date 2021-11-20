Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.51, but opened at $56.10. Victoria’s Secret shares last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 82,917 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.