Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.51, but opened at $56.10. Victoria’s Secret shares last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 82,917 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

