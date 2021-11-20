Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $55.43. 1,830,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

