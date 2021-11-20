Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 81,048 shares.The stock last traded at $33.70 and had previously closed at $36.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

