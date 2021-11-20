VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSB stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

