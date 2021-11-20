Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Financial Analysis

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Alset EHome International -282.05% -62.45% -55.98%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vidler Water Resources and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Alset EHome International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 23.33 $10.00 million $0.54 22.67 Alset EHome International $16.24 million 3.86 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alset EHome International.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

