Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $86.84 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

