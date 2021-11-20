Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Marie Fogel Sells 6,500 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vince stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

