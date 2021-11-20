Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 237.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 43.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

