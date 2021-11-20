Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.