Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup cut their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

VIPS opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

