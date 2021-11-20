Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Update

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE VGII traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.