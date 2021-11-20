Virtu Financial LLC Buys 29,255 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.