Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 24.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 248.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEN opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

