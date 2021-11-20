Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,672 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

