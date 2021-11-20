Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,941 Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

RNP opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

