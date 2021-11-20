Virtu Financial LLC Sells 32,291 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 458,092 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 2.5% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $760.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.05.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.