Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wunong Net Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wunong Net Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wunong Net Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNW opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $160.68.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

