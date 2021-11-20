Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $161.70 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

