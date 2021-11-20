Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Imperial Capital currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 77.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

