Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 14th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

