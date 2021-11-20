Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vizsla Silver stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.
About Vizsla Silver
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.