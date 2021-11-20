Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

