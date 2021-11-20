VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,752 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,173 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 111.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,450 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.51 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

