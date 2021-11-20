Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 108,851 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Vodafone Group worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.