Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

VLTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

