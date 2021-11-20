Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the October 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

VONOY stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

