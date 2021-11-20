Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. Vontier has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vontier by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 43,867 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

