Vortex Defi Hits Market Capitalization of $50,047.13 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $50,047.13 and $805.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

