Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Nancy Ferrara Sells 14,320 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.