W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 7,871 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $21.79 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

