W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $482.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $494.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.